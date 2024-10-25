DOGAI Token Surges As Market Interest Grows

DOGAI has emerged as a new player in the cryptocurrency market, aiming to combine artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. The token, trading under the symbol DOGAI, has seen significant price movement recently, currently valued at $0.002171 with a 121.19% increase in the past 24 hours.

With a market capitalization of $2.17 million, DOGAI ranks #3020 among cryptocurrencies. The project has a total supply of 999.98 million DOGAI tokens and the current circulating supply. This means all tokens are already in circulation, with no additional tokens to be released.

Trading volume for DOGAI has surged in the past day, reaching $767,650 – a 121.40% increase. This high volume relative to the market cap (35.36%) indicates strong trading interest and liquidity for the token.

DOGAI’s stated goal is to revolutionize the intersection of AI and crypto by developing innovative tools and services. The project aims to provide the crypto community with AI-powered financial services like market prediction, portfolio management, and trend analysis.

While the recent price surge has attracted attention, it’s important to note that newly launched cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile. Potential investors should conduct thorough research and understand the risks before considering any investment. The project is still in its early stages, and its long-term viability and adoption remain to be seen.

As with any emerging cryptocurrency, caution is advised when evaluating DOGAI’s potential. The coming weeks and months will likely clarify the project’s development progress and market traction.